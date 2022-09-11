Mary Ann Zugenbuehler, 90, of Dubuque, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home when a very special angel took her by the hand to meet her Lord.
Visitation will be from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm Monday, September 12, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 1:00 pm Monday, September 12, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Mary was born July 15, 1932, in West Allis, WI, the daughter of Adam and Margaret (Portzen) Witterholt. On February 4, 1956, she married George J. “Zuke” Zugenbuehler at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died June 29, 2009.
She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1950.
In 1995, she retired from Friedman Insurance Company where she was a secretary for many years.
She was a member of Church of the Resurrection and the church’s prayer chain. She was a charter member of the Insurance Women of Dubuque. She was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Alumnae Association and the Women of the Moose. In her younger years, she actively participated in softball, volleyball, tennis, and later, bowling for many years. She enjoyed her monthly get-togethers with her former I.C. “girl’s” and the annual I.C. Alumnae reunions. She valued the mall friends she made after many years of walking and also her friends at the Woodlands who became like family. Her Catholic faith meant so much to her. If anyone needed prayers, she was the “go to” person, always having her rosary at her side. She truly loved angels & cardinals and felt a hug never hurt anyone. Family meant everything to her and she cared deeply for each and everyone. She was so proud of her grandson Austin.
Survivors include one daughter, Lori (Ken) Massey of Dubuque; one grandson, Austin Massey of Dubuque; one brother, Tom (Judy) Witterholt of Dubuque; one sister, Ruth (John) Hauber of Kieler, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rita (Bob) Sodawasser.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Mary’s family thanks Dr. Chris Stille and his nurse, Amanda, Drs. Eltibi and Loc, and the staff at Mercy Hospital for their care.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.