Barrett Blair, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon Jan. 28 at the funeral home.
Michael J. Budde, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, with a prayer service following, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Church of the Resurrection.
Mary C. Ehrlich, Omaha, Neb. — Service: 10 a.m. today, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
Shirley A. Gaul, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, with a vigil service at 4 p.m.; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Geraldine M. Goodman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
William J. Heiderscheit, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Lori A. Helmle, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bellevue. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Velma A. Hoppman, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 today, Church of the Nativity.
Jason Kevern, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Susan K. Kiefer, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, with a parish prayer service at 12:30 p.m., Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, St. Raphael’s Cathedral.
Domingo Lopez Marcos, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Russell P. Loven, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joyce A. McClain, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, First Presbyterian Church.
Paul G. Pechous, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Terry Routley, Round Rock, Texas — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today, Hope Church.
Ambrocio Santiago Matom, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Patricia E. Schaible, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
David Scott, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Donald L. Stadel, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Scales Mound United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Shirley A. Symons, Hazel Green, Wis. -- Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Merlin A. White, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Worthington.
Erma M. Williamson, Eastman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Service: Noon today at the church.
