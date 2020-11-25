Sister Veronica Bagenstos, OSF, 72, of the Clare House in Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Clare House.
A private Rite of Final Commendation will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at the OSF Natural Burial Site. A private Celebration of Life will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020.
She was born on May 11, 1948, in Barrow-in-Furness, Lancashire, England, the daughter of Lloyd and Joyce (Major) Bagenstos.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 22, 1972, and made final profession of vows October 13, 1979. Sister received her BSN from Creighton University, Omaha, NE. She ministered as a nurse in Hiawassee, GA; Murphy, NC; Chinle, AZ; Durango, CO. In Iowa, she ministered in Clinton, Des Moines, Carmelite Monastery, Eldridge, and at Holy Family Hall, Mount St. Francis Center, Dubuque.
Sister is survived by her sister, Lila Bendkowska, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.