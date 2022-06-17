MONTICELLO, Iowa — Linda Lock age 81, died Sunday June 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family following an illness of several months.
A service of Remembrance will be held 10:30 Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022 at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Monticello with interment in the Oakwood Cemetery. Pastor David Raemisch will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4 until 7 at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Linda’s family and sign the online guest book.
Surviving is her husband Dan, 2 children, Christopher (Lorrie) Lock, Hannibal , MO., Sara Lock-Reed, Eldridge, 4 grand-children, Katie (Josh) Boettcher, Jessica Kiburz, Ashley (Martin) Castaneda, Alisha Lawson, 10 great-grandchildren and her sister Carol (Stanley) Orr, Burlington, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda Lu Mest was born June 20, 1940 at Dubuque, Iowa. She was the daughter of Marvin and Lela Morris Mest. Linda graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1958 and continued her education at the University of Iowa. She returned to Dubuque and worked at Interstate Power Company. Linda married Daniel Lock on August 5, 1961 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque. The couple lived in Cuba City, WI., and Goose Lake, IA., where Dan taught school. In 1970 the couple moved to Monticello. Linda was employed at the Sears Catalogue Store and later at German Mutual Insurance for 23 years. The couple had a summer home at Apple Canyon, near Galena, Illinois for many years.
Linda had been a Camp Fire Leader for 13 years, a Rainbow Girl, a member of Beta Club and the Tri Delta Sorority at the University of Iowa. Her passion was her family especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.