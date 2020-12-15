Madelyn M. Connolly, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on December 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Placid Cemetery. Family and friends may gather after 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church until time of Mass. Please remember to wear your mask and if you are unable to attend a live stream will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Madelyn was born on September 2, 1927 in Bernard, Iowa the daughter of Ray and Marguerite (Hawks) Hutchins.
She married Delbert Connolly on May 14, 1960, at St. Patrick’s Church, North Garryowen.
Madelyn was a homemaker most of her life. She was a proud Irish girl and loved going to parties and dances with Del and their many friends. She also enjoyed going to garage sales with her sister and watching television mysteries. Madelyn loved living in Dubuque and did not enjoy traveling too much because she always said no place she visited was ever as beautiful as Dubuque. Most of all, Madelyn loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her 3 children: Kathy (Tim) Schwanz, Waterloo, IA; Pat (Paula) Connolly, Anoka, MN; Lisa Brandenburger, Fridley, MN; 9 grandchildren, Jeremy (Lyndsey) Schwanz, Kevin (Irna) Schwanz, Ryan Schwanz, Chelley Chorn, Michaela Chorn, Sarah Chorn, Alicia (Matt) Llewellyn, Alan Peterson, Faith Hook; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother Robert (Carol) Hutchins; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Dorothy (Leo) Cox, her brother William (Martha) Hutchins and her son-in-law Tim Brandenburger.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.