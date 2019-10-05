DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Geraldine M. Engler, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Mercy One Senior Care (Oakcrest), Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Worthington, IA. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Geraldine was born February 25, 1926, in Worthington, Iowa, the daughter of Otto and Mary (Baum) Hess. She married David A. Engler on January 27, 1948, in Worthington. In 1973, Geraldine and her twin brother, Gerald, purchased the Dyersville Sale Barn and continued as the co-owner and office manager until she retired at age 72.
Survivors include her daughter, Beverly (Vincent) Folkedahl, of Iowa City, IA; 2 grandchildren, David (fiance Jodi Flynn) Folkedahl and their children, Vincent and Gabriel Folkedahl and Morgan Flynn; Elizabeth (Daniel) Guza and their children, David, Matthew and Katelyn Guza; and her twin brother, Gerald Hess, of Dyersville. She is also survived by her “honorary daughters,” Laura Phearman, of Iowa City, Lois Forkenbrock, of Dyersville, and Dorothy Kramer, of Worthington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 2003; brothers, A. Michael, Ambrose and Donald Hess; sister, Florabelle Heiser; and two brothers in infancy, Harold and Ronald Hess.
Geraldine spent the past 4 1/2 years living at Mercy One Senior Care (Oakcrest), where she was treated with dignity and love by an amazing group of caring staff. For this, her family will be forever grateful.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.