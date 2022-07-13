PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Virginia L. Dimick, 86, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on Saturday at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Virginia was born on April 16, 1936 in Platteville, Wisconsin, daughter of Elmer and Jennie (Butson) Heins. She was united in marriage to Richard Dimick on June 26, 1954 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 1982. Virginia graduated from Platteville High School, class of1953. She attended Bayless Business College and graduated from their in 1961. For 39 years she was Register of Probate for Grant County, Wisconsin. During her years of service she pursued and received her Bachelors of Science in 1991 and Masters in Science in 1996 from UW-Platteville. Virginia grew up attending Big Patch Primitive Methodist Church, and then First Congregational United Church of Christ, Platteville. She supported both churches throughout her life and also helped many people wherever she was needed. She enjoyed many things playing the piano, going out for coffee and lunch with friends and talking on the phone, doing puzzles, a good game of cards and dominoes. She was an avid reader, going to OASIS in Platteville, which she was very instrumental in, and going to a movie that was meaningful. Virginia is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Dimick; two grandsons, Nick (Kelly) and Nathan (Carolyn) Dimick; nephew, Jerry “Hondo” (Pam) Heins; nephew-in-law, Tim Hawkinson and special friend, Mary Ann Henry, who has helped Virginia in many ways these past years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, son, Mark on March 28, 2021, brother, Gene Heins and his wife Judy and niece, Jill Hawkinson.
