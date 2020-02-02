EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mark A. “Balls” Bohlen, 67, of East Dubuque, Illinois, passed away Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Friends may also call from 9:30— 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Mark was born on December 24, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Paul “PB” and Jacqueline (Loso) Bohlen. He grew up in and lived in East Dubuque, Illinois, all his life. He married his best friend Susie Hingtgen on July 9, 1977, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville, Wisconsin.
Mark was a graduate of Wahlert High School, class of 1971, and attended San Jacinto Junior College in Houston, Texas. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War as a legal clerk in Frankfort, Germany. He worked at UPS, Flexsteel, John Deere Dubuque Works and proudly owned and operated Bohlen’s Tap in East Dubuque for 18½ years.
Mark always said his purpose in life was to make people laugh and was a great storyteller as he always had a joke or story ready to tell friends & family when they walked into his bar. He always joked to his friends that he wouldn’t trade his wife for the “best hound dog in town.” During his time in the tavern, he was a member of the East Dubuque Lions Club.
Mark was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He loved the outdoors and the chance to travel whenever he could, especially the many trips he and Sue took with their friends to Mexico. He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi, golfing and fishing.
Mark is survived by his wife, Sue, and son, Chris (Joellyn Krezman), of Pasadena, CA; his mother, Jackie Bohlen, of Dubuque, IA; siblings Karen (Ron) Becker, of Trinidate, CO, and David (Mary Jo Sutter) Bohlen, of East Dubuque, IL; his brother-in-laws, Ward Zitzer, of San Jose, CA, Gary (Rita) Hingtgen and Dave (Jane) Hingtgen, both of Kieler, WI, Jim (Kathy) Hingtgen, of Urbandale, IA; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Ken) Splinter, of Platteville, WI, and Mary Lynn (Ron) Pickel, of St. Paul, MN; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Paul; a sister, Barbara Zitzer; and father and mother-in-law, Betty and LaVerne Hingtgen.
In lieu of flowers, a Mark A. Bohlen memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.