CUBA CITY, Wis. — Catherine A. Wills, 90, died on November 2, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 8th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose Church Cemetery in Cuba City. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City; also on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Due to current health & safety for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Catherine was born on November 15, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, to William and Mary (Kirwan) Hauser. She is survived by her children Jan and Dr. Roger.
She is further survived by her sister Mary Grimm, brothers Roger Hauser, Dan Hauser, sisters-in-law Ann Hauser, Dorothy Hauser, Darlene Wubben, brothers-in-law Don Dodds, Robert Stafford, and dozens of nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil of 65 years, her parents William and Mary Hauser, sisters Ann Dodds, Margaret Cummings, brother Joseph Hauser, sisters-in-law Leora Hauser, Darlene Wills, Sandy Wills, brothers-in-law Ed Cummings, Robert Grimm, Donald Wills, Joseph Wills, LaVerne Wubben, niece JoAnne Hauser Warren, nephews Albert Cummings, Danny Wills, and great niece Samantha Peterson.
Catherine graduated from St. Rose Grade School, Cuba City, in 1944 and Immaculate Conception Academy, Dubuque, Iowa, in 1948. She worked full-time for 50 years in banking and health care insurance billing, including the Cuba City State Bank and the Cuba City Medical Center.
Catherine and her husband Virgil were avid Green Bay Packer fans and were season ticket holders for 49 years. They attended the Ice Bowl in 1967 and several out-of-town games. Once, on a trip to Montreal, she watched a Packers game broadcast in French.
She had many other interests, including reading newspapers and novels, movies, shopping, and traveling. She loved going to restaurants and Wisconsin supper clubs to enjoy a brandy old fashioned sweet with olives.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Catherine A. Wills Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o: Catherine Wills Family, Box 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.