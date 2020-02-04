PEOSTA, Iowa — Brother Tobias (David) Shanahan, 88, of Melleray Circle, Peosta, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at New Melleray Abbey.
Services will be at 7 a.m. today at New Melleray Abbey, rural Peosta. Burial will be in the New Melleray Cemetery.
Brother Shanahan entered New Melleray Abbey in 1958. He worked on the farm and most recently at Trappist Caskets.
Surviving are the community of New Melleray; brothers, Richard, of Maumee, Ohio, and Terrence of Idaho; and many nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care.