Eileen Beaves, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Carol M. Defendi, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Joseph Key West Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Shirley E. Ellis, Patch Grove, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Jan. 25, Zion Lutheran Church, Bagley, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Mary L. Errthum, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester.
Jane C. Evers, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Victoria S. Fischer, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Church, New Melleray.
Carol L. Flynn, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home.
Shirley J. Guyer, Luana, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 26521 U.S. Highway 13, Elkader, Iowa. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the hall.
Buddy Hyde, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Trinity Methodist Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Adam E. Lincoln, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Harold L. McPhail, Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Grace M. Menke, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Clarence Meyer, Monona, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Abbie I. Mormann, Colesburg, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 708 Delaware St., Colesburg. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Colesburg.
Catherine C. Oberfoell, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue.
Patricia A. Pfab, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Raymond Schildgen, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Brenda S. Shireman, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Edward E. Small, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Josephine Smith, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Community Presbyterian Church, Postville. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Clete Steger, Balltown, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Balltown. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Lynn M. Tangen, Hiawatha, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Stavanger Lutheran Church, Ossian, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Doris Trausch, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
Steven M. Udelhoven, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 11 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home. Celebration of Life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Lanes, Platteville.
Grace G. Wieneke, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.