Sister Romaine (Pearl) Pickart, OSF, 92, of the Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Clare House.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Francis Chapel. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, with funeral vigil at 7 p.m. in Francis Chapel.
She was born on January 20, 1927 in Norway, IA, the daughter of Oscar and Mary (Boddicker) Pickart
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1945, and made final profession of vows August 12, 1951. Sister received her master’s degree in education and administration at Loyola University, Chicago.
She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Dyersville, Stacyville, St. Joseph-Earlville, Sacred Heart-Maquoketa, Briar Cliff College-Sioux City, and Dubuque at Holy Ghost and Sacred Heart; in Illinois at Midlothian and Melrose Park; and in Oregon at Eugene. She was also missioned at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque and in Parish Ministry at Sacred Heart in Maquoketa, IA.
Sister is survived by her sisters-in-law, Helen and Mary Pickart; nieces and nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Clyde (Edith & Elsie) Pickart, Milton (Faith & Ruth Marie) Pickart, Joseph Pickart, Lyle (Allene) Pickart, and Deacon Glenn Pickart; and her sisters, Hazel (Charles) Dvorak and Ruth (Marlin) Jacobs.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Leonard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.