Patrick J. Coyle, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Sharing of memories and prayer service: 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Mary C. Neis, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

