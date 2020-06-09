GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Shirley Mae (Weber) Swisher passed into eternity on June 8, 2020, at the Guttenberg Care Center.
Shirley was born into the family of Emil and Eliza (Vorwald) Weber on January 2, 1931, on a farm just outside of Garnavillo. Shirley was married to the love of her life, Eldon R. Swisher, on July 20, 1948. The couple welcomed children Susan and Jeffrey, and after a few years, settled into the home Eldon built for them in Garnavillo. They enjoyed 65 years of married life together. When Eldon passed away in 2013, Shirley’s world was shaken. In 2017, her son Jeff died of cancer. Shirley grieved these two losses deeply for the rest of her life.
Shirley was a wonderful cook who never let a family member leave without one more serving. She had a large garden and you could always find something freshly baked in her kitchen. Shirley worked for many years in food service at the Garnavillo Community School. She especially cherished her mornings spent providing breakfast for the little ones. In her younger years, she enjoyed her weekly bowling league.
Those left to remember her are her daughter, Susan (Dennis) Troester, of Dubuque, IA; Daughter-in-Law, Chris Swisher, of Wheaton, IL; Grandchildren, Stacia (Rob) Gillam, of Anchorage, AK, Timothy (Amanda) Troester, of Omaha, NE, and Angela Fanelli, of Wheaton, IL. Shirley had 6 great-grandsons, Benjamin and Nicholas Gillam, Noah and Caleb Troester, and Geno and Luca Fanelli. Shirley is also survived by a sister, Patricia (Orville) Schnieder, of Hopewell, IL; and brother, Bob (Judy) Weber, of Anamosa, IA, and their families.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son Jeff; and her brother, Leon Weber.
Susan would like to thank Mary Eulberg, the staff at River Living Center and the Towers, and the staff at the Guttenberg Care Center for taking such attentive and compassionate care of Shirley in her final years.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home 001 S. Industrial Park Rd, Garnavillo, IA. Private graveside services will be held due to the COVID-19 virus.