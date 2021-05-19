CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Van R. Dremmel, 68, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., died Monday May 17, 2021, at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer where he was receiving care services for ALS.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21st, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Van was born August 18, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Donald Ray and Corrine (Kern) Dremmel. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1970s and eventually worked for Silicon Graphics Inc, in Mountain View, Calif. He moved to Chippewa Falls in 1999 after SGI opened a new facility there.
Surviving are his long-term partner, Linda Bowe, of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Amy (Roy) Kelsey, of San Jose. Calif., and Nell (John) Blankfort, of Bend, Oregon; brother, Mark (Sandy), of Dubuque, Iowa, and 7 nieces and nephews.
Van was preceded in death by his parents.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.