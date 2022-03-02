HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Bradley Thomas Temperly, 55, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at Stonehill Franciscan Services, Dubuque, Iowa, of heart failure. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, from 3-5:00 p.m. at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a short prayer service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Kirst officiating. We will host a live Zoom meeting during this time so long distance friends and family can connect with the family.
Bradley was born on May 23, 1966, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the son of Lois (Harvey) and Donald Temperly. He was preceded in death by his father on November 23, 1994 and his mother on March 1, 2021.
Bradley was self-employed in the cleaning industry and as a DJ. He loved music and was always a caring person who would help anyone.
Survivors include his son, Michael Temperly (Morgan Nockels, fiancée), Sparta, WI; his daughter, Shelby Temperly (Andrew Leeth, boyfriend), Baraboo, WI; two grandchildren, Avery and Ahliver; his sister, Monica (Mohamed Fadi Alsi) Temperly, Topanga, CA; two brothers, Alan (Julie) Temperly, Dubuque, IA, and Chad Temperly, Hazel Green; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to thank all of Bradley’s caregivers, the staff of Stonehill Franciscan Services of Dubuque, IA, and Hospice of Dubuque.