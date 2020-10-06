DYERSVILLE, Iowa — George N. “Nicky” Wolf, 88, of Dyersville, Iowa, formerly of Bankston, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at MercyOne in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Nicky will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. There will be no public visitation prior to Mass on Thursday.
A Mass of Christian burial will held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Tyler Raymond Presiding. Burial will be held in St. Clement’s Cemetery in Bankston, Iowa.
He was born October 14, 1931, in Bankston, Iowa, son of George V. and Mary (Winter) Wolf. He received his education at St. Clements Catholic School. On April 24, 1956, he was united in marriage to Doris Ann Naumann at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Sherrill, IA. She preceded him in death on February 27, 2020. The couple farmed in rural Bankston until they retired in 1992 and moved to Dyersville.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, Iowa.
He is survived by five children, Janice (Ronald) Friedman, of Dyersville, IA, Ronald (Sherri) Wolf, of Bankston, IA, Gerald (Joanne) Wolf, of Dyersville, IA, James (Kim) Wolf, of Bankston, IA, and Marianne (Paul) Kluesner, of New Vienna, IA; 17 grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Russell, Michael (Cass) Friedman, Richard (Tara) Friedman, Michelle (Shawn) Breitbach, Josh Thibadeau, Kaci Wolf, Ryan Wolf, Randi (Ed) Wolf Kaufman, Robin West, Russ (Dana) Wolf, Kurt (Michelle) Wolf, Ted (Katie) Wolf, Scott Wolf, Jill (Nick Stoll) Wolf, Todd (Amanda Klein) Kluesner, Amanda Kluesner and Bret Kluesner; great grandchildren, Calvin, Nolan, Alanna, Layla, Josephine, Henry, Wesley, Emmett, Eleanora, Luke, Ella, Erin, Morgan, Cooper, Clayton, Austin, Kyler and Adlee (and one on the way); step-great-grandchildren, Ethan and Damijan; one step-great-great-grandchild, Zelda; one sister, Jeanette (Merlin) Brimeyer, of Sherrill, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard “Dick” Dupont, of Dubuque, IA, Lester Weber, of Dubuque, IA, Harold (Madonna) Nauman, of Sherrill, IA, and Bernice (Paul) Ehrlich, of Dubuque, IA.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Edward and Anna Naumann; one grandson, Nicholas Wolf; sisters, Ardella Ernzen-Connolly and Marlene Dupont; brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond Ernzen, Frank Connolly, Marie (Norbert) Dupont, Lorraine (Vernon) Weber, Rita (Earl) Kintzle and Ruth Weber.
If you would like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneral homeinc.com.