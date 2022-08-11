HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Eldena Scholl O.P., died Aug 5, 2022, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis. She was born to Arthur and Amelia (Rohner) Scholl, Dec 11, 1924 in Rockwell, Iowa. She was the youngest of five children. She is survived by nephews, nieces and her Dominican family. Eldena entered the Sinsinawa Dominicans and received the name Sister Marie Evan.
From 1944 to 1964 she taught primary grades in Catholic schools in Illinois, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota. From 1964 through 1968, she was part of the support staff at St. Dominic Villa, Dubuque, Iowa and then at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse. In 1968, Eldena received a dispensation from the Dominican congregation. In 1982, Sister Eldena sought and received entrance once again with the Sinsinawa Dominicans. From 1982 to 1987, she taught primary grades in Iowa and Illinois. From 1987 to 1998, she was the sacristan at Sinsinawa. Beginning in 1998, Sister Eldena was a volunteer and member of community life at the Motherhouse.
She was a practical person; a straight forward woman. Many admired her lifetime dedication to her family, particularly her older sister Germaine, who was also a Sinsinawa Dominican. On Friday, Aug 12, a funeral liturgy will be held at Sinsinawa. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.