KIELER, Wis. — Linda L. Kieffer, 77, of Kieler, WI passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at St. Dominic Villa in Sinsinawa, WI. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call on Saturday, April 1st, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Linda was born on December 28, 1945 to Arthur & Emeline (Kieler) Schroeder. She was a graduate from Cuba City High School and lived in Kieler, WI most of her life.
She was previously married to Kenny Kieffer. Linda’s biggest pride was her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, writing in her diary, talking on the phone, going for walks and family gatherings.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Linda is survived by 3 children: Tim (Monica) Kieffer of Hartford, WI, Patti (Scott) Smith of Dubuque, IA and Julie (Terry) Redfearn of Hazel Green, WI; 6 grandchildren: Chelsea Kieffer, Cody Kieffer, Kaitlyn (Fred Mihalakis) Wallus, Jessica Smith, Spencer Schuchart & Jordyn (Andrew Molzof) Schuchart; 6 great-grandchildren: Kamryn, RJ, Oliver, Peyton, Cash & Kaydence; a sister, Audrey (Aaron) Digman of Monroe, WI; a sister-in-law, Toki Schroeder of Dickeyville, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Rebecca Koeller and 5 siblings: Betty Rose (Jim) Dent, Madonna (Truman) Bowden, Dorothy Mae (Keith) Wedig, Rita Jane (Jack) Tracy and Dennis Schroeder.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Linda L. Kieffer Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home. c/o: Linda Kieffer Family, PO BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
