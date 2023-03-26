KIELER, Wis. — Linda L. Kieffer, 77, of Kieler, WI passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at St. Dominic Villa in Sinsinawa, WI. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating.

A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call on Saturday, April 1st, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Linda was born on December 28, 1945 to Arthur & Emeline (Kieler) Schroeder. She was a graduate from Cuba City High School and lived in Kieler, WI most of her life.

