Joanne Brown, Davenport, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Richard Collins, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ronald J. Donar, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Lea Mae Esser, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
John Lansing, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Kimberly A. Lembke, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
George J. Lippe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Sacred Heart Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Merlin J. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill, Iowa.
Joan M. Nurre, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Marly Schilling, Durango, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Daniel F. Unsen, Lakeland, Fla. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.
Joanne A. Venter, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Delores Wagner, Monona, Iowa — Rosary service: 4:30 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monona.
Keith Watts, Dubuque — Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
