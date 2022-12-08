DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Roger W. Birkett, 70, of Dickeyville, WI passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.
A graveside service with military honors accorded will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10th at St. Matthew’s Catholic Cemetery in Shullsburg, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Roger was born on February 29, 1952 in Dubuque, IA to Arthur & Ruth (Raisbeck) Birkett and grew up in the Galena & Cuba City area. He was a US Marine Corp veteran. He married Susan Beau on June 26, 1993 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg, WI. He worked for many years for Anderson Window & Door in Dubuque, IA. He was a member of the Hazel Green United Methodist Church. Roger enjoyed deer & bear hunting, archery, hard rock music, bluegrass music, interested in history, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Susan; an aunt, Jean Heins of Dubuque, IA; 4 brothers-in-law: Dick (Patti) Beau of New Diggings, WI, Robert (Arnetta) Beau of Independence, IA, Jim (Leslie) Beau of Benton, WI & Joe (Betty) Beau of Leadmine, WI; a sister-in-law: Mary Jo Wehrspann of Independence, IA; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bruce Birkett.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Roger W. Birkett Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Roger Birkett Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.