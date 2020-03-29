PEOSTA, Iowa — Arnold “Arnie” L. Grutz, 78, of Peosta, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 25, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center.
In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held. Interment was in Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, is entrusted with arrangements. Please offer your written or video condolences to the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com, or mail a card to the funeral home.
Arnie was born September 17, 1941, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph and Martha (Frost) Grutz. He attended school in Dubuque, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967. He served during Vietnam with the 39th Engineering Battalion 18th Brigade, and was awarded the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Bronze Star for heroism in battle. Following his honorable discharge, Arnie married Susan Strait on February 12, 1971, in Galena. He was employed for 16 years with Dubuque Community Schools as the Assistant Transportation Director, CDL trainer, and garage supervisor, and for 20 years as Grounds Mechanic for Thunder Hills Country Club.
Arnie enjoyed working in the yard. He was an aficionado of classic and antique cars, and was a member of the Antique & Classic Car Club of Dubuque and the Corvette Club. Motorcycles were another passion for Arnie: Harley Davidson in particular. Along with Susan and “The Iowa Gang,” he attended Sturgis several times. He loved drag racing and motorcycle racing. Arnie was an amazing cook and baker. Arnie and Susan developed a love for Cairn Terriers, and he will be missed by Rob Roy and Baillie.
Arnie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan, of Peosta; his daughter, Kristin (Chad) Caszatt, of Dubuque; his honorary daughters, Angela Osterkamp, of Peosta, Jen (Joe) Kunsch and their daughter Julianne, of Naperville, and Wendy (Joe) Kruse and their daughters Audrey and Ashlyn, of Dyersville; his sister-in-law, Sandy Thompson, of Nocona, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his aunt and godmother, Wilma Gansemer.
The family would like to thank Epworth and Peosta EMT’s; the Mercy ER staff and Dr. Liaboe; Joe Stelzer; Deputy Ryan Kettmann; and Rev. Jonathan Crawford of St. Paul Lutheran Church.