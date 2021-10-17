Rebecca S. Brandenburg, 65, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, peacefully at home.

A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. am on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Grace Point Church, Dubuque, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

Rebecca was born on February 12, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Dale E. Boots and Hazel E. (Dennis) Boots. She attended Maquoketa Valley High School.

Rebecca later married Buddy A. Brandenburg on April 24, 1989, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Rebecca was a care giver for Home Instead. She was a hardworking and caring person who would help anyone out.

Surviving is her husband Buddy, children; Lavonda, Timothy, Dale and Brianna along with 30 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Hazel, a brother Allen, a sister Nina.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque.

