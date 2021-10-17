Rebecca S. Brandenburg Telegraph Herald Oct 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rebecca S. Brandenburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rebecca S. Brandenburg, 65, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, peacefully at home.A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. am on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Grace Point Church, Dubuque, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.Rebecca was born on February 12, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Dale E. Boots and Hazel E. (Dennis) Boots. She attended Maquoketa Valley High School.Rebecca later married Buddy A. Brandenburg on April 24, 1989, in Dubuque, Iowa.Rebecca was a care giver for Home Instead. She was a hardworking and caring person who would help anyone out.Surviving is her husband Buddy, children; Lavonda, Timothy, Dale and Brianna along with 30 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Hazel, a brother Allen, a sister Nina.The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 4 injured in 5-vehicle crash in Dubuque Police: Man arrested in Dyersville area after chase tops 100 mph Local ski resort welcomes Jeep owners, music lovers Booming soap business to open in Dubuque shopping center Teen accused of Dubuque shooting asks for case to move to juvenile court