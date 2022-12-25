DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Daniel J. Engelken, 85, of Dyersville passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Unity Point Health — Finley in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where American Legion Post 137 will conduct a service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. Thursday prior to the funeral mass.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137.
Dan was born on Jan. 4, 1937, in New Vienna, Iowa, the son of John and Margaret (Bergfeld) Engelken. He married Therese Henkels on Aug. 26, 1958, in Farley, Iowa.
Dan served overseas in the United States Army from 1956-1958. He worked at John Deere for 31 years, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities. His interests included golfing, fishing, hunting, and traveling. He also enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes. He belonged to the Dyersville Golf and Country Club, the Dyersville Sportsman Club and American Legion Post 137 in Dyersville.
Survivors include his wife, Therese, children: Rick (Willeen) Engelken of Dubuque, Kay (Al) Heiberger of Farley, Dr. Jack (Michele) Engelken of Asbury; 5 grandchildren: Tyler Engelken and Jordyn (Steven) Stierman, Abbie (Steve) Winter, and Matt and Katherine Engelken; 5 great grandchildren, Grace, Cecelia and William Winter, Elowyn and Salem Stierman; 2 sisters: Virginette Link of Farley and Darlene Steger of Dyersville; in-laws: Pete Henkels and Geny Duehr, both of Dubuque, and Tony Henkels of Cape Coral, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Steve in 2015, brothers Elmer and Gerald (Rita and Hilda) Engelken, and in-laws: Don Steger, Andy Bildstein, Herb Link, Bud (Marilyn) Henkels, Tom Henkels, Carrie (Ray) Swingler, Marge Henkels, Donald Duehr and Judy Henkels, and Marita (Gene) Oberbroeckling.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to the Daniel Engelken family in care of Kramer Funeral Home 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
