DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Daniel J. Engelken, 85, of Dyersville passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Unity Point Health — Finley in Dubuque.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where American Legion Post 137 will conduct a service at 7 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. Thursday prior to the funeral mass.

