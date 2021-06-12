PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Laura E. Sugden, 99, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Edenbrook of Platteville, with her daughter, Bev, and granddaughter, Erin, at her side.
Friends may call at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville on June 14 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service being held at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at Whig Cemetery in rural Platteville at a later date. At Laura’s request, donations can be made in her name to your favorite charity. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Laura was born March 12, 1922, in Spokane, Washington, to Ralph and Lucie Mae (Crane) Richardson. She was married to Milton Hickok in 1938, and together they had two daughters, Bev and Linda. In 1949, she married Louis Delaney, who preceded her in death in 1967. In 1968, she married Iowa Sugden and cherished his five children and numerous grandchildren, who called her Grandma for the rest of her life. Iowa preceded her in death in 1980. In 1981, she married Wilbur “Will” Sugden, and he preceded her in death in 2015. Bev and Linda loved each one and often refer to them as their “four fathers.”
In the early 1940s, while raising her two young daughters, Laura became chief telephone operator for Montana Bell in Wolf Point, Montana, where she worked for many years until the company went to dial phones. In 1968, she relocated to Platteville temporarily and along with daughter Bev, founded and ran Laura Jay Fabrics on Main Street in Platteville.
Laura loved playing cards, reading and knitting, and she made and gave away hundreds of colorful blankets, warm socks and prayer shawls. After retirement, Laura and Will divided their time between Fort Peck, Montana, and Tacna, Arizona, before moving to Bears Court in Platteville in 2002.
Laura had a lot of life experience and wisdom to share, and she loved to be with her multigenerational family and the many friends she made wherever she went. Until a fall in late March, Laura lived on her own and took care of herself.
She is survived by her two daughters, Bev (Nick) Johansen and Linda Boysun; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren (with two more expected in September and November); as well as a niece and nephews; and a special daughter of her heart, Joyce Wisnewski.
She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; grandson, Francis Johansen; son-in-law, Arnold Boysun; sister, Gladys Solberg; and niece, Laurie Cairy.