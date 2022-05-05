Oskaloosa. Lloyd M. Patterson, age 99, of Oskaloosa died Monday, May 2, 2022 (just a week shy of his 100th birthday) at Northern Mahaska Specialty Care in Oskaloosa. He was born May 9, 1922, in rural Maxwell, Iowa, the son of Lloyd Newman and Neva Elizabeth Weaver Patterson. He graduated from East High School in Cleveland, Ohio with the class of 1940. Following high school, he enrolled at Iowa State College (now University) in the Forestry Program. In 1943 he enlisted in the United States Navy. In 1944, he went to Midshipman School and Officer training. Upon completing his training, he was in New Orleans waiting for his orders to come. In his words since he had “nothing else to do” he called his fiancé back at home and asked her to travel to New Orleans so they could be married before he shipped out. She made arrangements to get to New Orleans as quickly as she could and on May 14, 1944, Patricia Pierce was united in marriage to Lloyd. It was just a few short weeks later on June 3, 1944, Lloyd received word that his ship would head to the Pacific Ocean and eventually be a part of the Leyte, Luzon, and Okinawa campaigns. Upon his return stateside, Lloyd transferred his service to the United States Navy Reserves. He returned to Ames to be reunited with Patricia and finish his pursuit of a degree in forestry. As part of his education, he was able to attend Forestry Camp in Idaho. In the summer of 1946, Lloyd and Patricia were in Idaho where he staffed the fire tower in the Kaniksu National Forest. In 1948, Lloyd finished his degree in Forestry from Iowa State and the couple moved to Oskaloosa. Lloyd served as the District Soil Conversationalist with the U.S.D.A. for 28 years until his retirement in 1977. In retirement he worked at Jones Hardware in Oskaloosa for ten years. Lloyd gave selflessly to many organizations throughout his life. Lloyd was an active member of the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa where he served as a Sunday School teacher and Lay Leader. He had been a member of the College Avenue Friends Church where he served in various roles including Custodian of the Records for the Iowa Yearly Meeting of Friends and served as the sexton for the Friends Cemetery in Oskaloosa. He was also a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, Admiral Nimitz Foundation, National Association of Retired Gov. Employees, Keo-Mah Genealogy Society, U.S. Naval Institute, USLST Association, Rotary, and Ruitan. He was a talented photographer and enjoyed teaching photography to 4-H groups and adults. He also enjoyed being involved with the Boy Scouts of America.
His family includes his two children and their spouses, Mary Patterson and John Greener of Washington and David and Jeanne Patterson of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Mary “Mimi” Volkmann (Felix) Tam, Anne (Paul) Koski, Jonathan Greener, Matthew (Ashley) Volkmann; five great grandchildren, Aiden Tam, Avery Tam, Adelaide Koski, Nora Koski, and Booker Volkmann.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patricia on July 5, 2014; a sister, Ila Elizabeth Hoskin; a son, Andrew “Andy” Patterson; and two grandsons, Sean Patterson and Scott Patterson.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Chad Lierman officiating. As was Lloyd’s wish his body has been cremated. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. The family will be at the Bates Funeral Chapel from 1-3 Sunday afternoon to greet friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Keo-Mah Genealogy Society, Nelson Pioneer Farm, or the Ecumenical Cupboard in Oskaloosa.