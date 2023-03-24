Mary A. Behnke, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Joseph P. Bierman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 10 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Robert E. Bischoff, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Morris Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo.
Recommended for you
Lezlie A. Blum, Shullsburg, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg.
Nellie N. Bouzek, Prairie du Chien — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 27, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Helena Fleming, Dubuque — Viewing: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel. Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Barbara J. Furlong, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Village Cooperative of Asbury Community Room.
Mary P. Greibe, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlene Hawks, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Joshua Holtz, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Delaware County Community Center, Manchester.
Marilyn Kafer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 27, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Virginia Kottke, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Bible Baptist Church, Prairie du Chien.
Velma E. Masbruch, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. today, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Service: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Donna M. Metzger, Garber, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Judith F. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Catfish Charlie’s.
Irvin M. Nauman, Altoona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Henry C. Nolting, Preston, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Green Island Congregational Church, Miles. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
David J. Oldenburg, Galena, Ill. — Parish rosary service: Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Dennis R. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. March 27 at the church.
Harold E. Scace, Elizabeth, Ill. — Graveside service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Elmwood Cemetery, Warren.
Judith A. Shaffer, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ann M. Schreck, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Roger Stoddard, Savanna, Ill. — Memorial gathering: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Debra A. Temperley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque; and from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, March 25, St. Mary Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joseph R. Veach, Otter Creek, Iowa — Wake service: 3:45 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Coletta C. Wegmann, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Route 35 Pub & Pizza, Bloomington.
Caroline M. Welsh, Dubuque — Wake service: 3:45 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.