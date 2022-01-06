GALENA, Ill. — Merla J. Carl, 90, of Galena, died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Galena, where services will follow.

Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family.

