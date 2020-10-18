James (Jay) Edwin Brock Jr., age 45, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2020.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 25, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m.
He was born in Iowa City on October 1, 1975, to Dr. Jamie and Janice Brock. He grew up in Dubuque. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1994 and then attended college at the University of Northern Iowa. He graduated with a degree in English.
He moved to Austin, Texas, and met the love of his life, Sonya (Ramirez) Brock. They married in 2005 and had twin daughters, Felicity and Baylee, in 2015.
He was a gentle man with a loving and caring soul, and would always want to help out anyone he could. He was sentimental, and gatherings with his Iowa and Texas families meant the world to him.
Jay was a decorated distance runner. He competed in high school cross country and track and field. He was a Drake Relays Champion and an Iowa state champion in track and field. He continued to compete in college at UNI. He earned Missouri Valley All Conference recognition nine times in cross country and track. In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Jay was the 1996, 1997 and 1998 conference champion and set the school record. His proudest accomplishment in his athletic career was qualifying for and running in the 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials in the steeplechase. The bonds he made with teammates and coaches were as valuable to him as his accomplishments.
Jay was passionate about live music, a variety of sports, including the Minnesota Vikings and the Texas Longhorns, and all things Star Wars. He was a self-taught guitar player who learned to play by emulating his idols. He loved history and spending time outdoors, and always looked forward to returning home for family time on the Mississippi River and at Gunflint Lake. He also enjoyed cooking and spent many great evenings with his dinner group in Austin, enjoying good company and board game nights.
Most of all, he loved his wife and daughters. They were the most treasured part of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Sonya, and daughters, Felicity and Baylee; parents Jamie and Janice Brock; brothers, Jeff (Heidi) Brock, Scott (Tara) Brock, and Robert (Emily) Brock, his Hungarian brother Levente (Marjann) Timar; in-laws, Alex (Maria) Hernandez, George (Cecillee) Ramirez; brother in-law; Gilbert (Laura) Ramirez; sister in-law, Annette Meinhold; and 12 nieces and nephews.
He will be dearly missed by his family. He was a caring husband and adored by his daughters. He was a good brother and a loving son.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to www.trackguyfoundation.com at the Jay Brock memorial on the website, or to the animal shelter in Austin at pawsshelter.org/donate.
