RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Joseph L. Stoffel, 64, of Rickardsville, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his home.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rickardsville, Iowa, with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Joe was born March 26, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Glen and Lucille (Cummer) Stoffel. Joe grew up on the family farm where he currently farmed today. He owned and operated Joe’s Baling for many years. He cherished the many memories with his family. Joe also enjoyed his four-wheeler rides with his dog, Charlie.
Joe is survived by his siblings, David (Kay) Stoffel, of Sherrill, Pat (Tom) Ellwanger, of Dubuque, Deb (Ken) Kipper, of Dubuque, Jodee (Jack) Theisen, of Holy Cross; a brother-in-law, Gary Krause, of Rickardsville; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Connie Krause; and a step-father, Robert Brimeyer.
Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 — 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.