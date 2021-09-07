Joseph H. Werner Telegraph Herald Sep 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EARLVILLE, Iowa — Joseph H. Werner, 77, of Earlville, died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.Arrangements are pending.Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Earlville, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Earlville-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Hundreds gather for outdoor community dinner in Dubuque Ask Amy: Teacher’s conduct pushes creep meter to 11 Dubuque archbishop issues statement ahead of controversial priest's local appearance Dubuque Labor Day parade celebration of unions' 'blood, sweat and tears' Patrol: Clayton County man killed when kayak falls from trailer, strikes motorcycle