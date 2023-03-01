Marilyn L. Bird, Scottsdale, Ariz. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Allen D. Carper, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Siebert Memorial Hall, Manchester, Iowa.
Arlys J. Case, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Recommended for you
Patricia F. Furuseth, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Rita M. Glasgow, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Linda J. Johns, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Virginia Kinsella, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Sinsinawa Mound.
Virginia Kottke, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Bible Baptist Church, Prairie du Chien.
William Kreiman, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a remembrance and prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Mary J. Leppert, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the funeral home.
Lea Martin, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
John J. O’Connell Jr., Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Charles E. Ross, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 3, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
James J. Schumann, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with rosary service at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 5, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Keith Teasdale, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the funeral home.
Colleen Terry, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Harlan L. Thurn Jr., St. Olaf, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Doris D. Trader, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, and from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, March 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Paul A. Wedig, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis.; and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 2, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Beverly Wenzel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.