ELKADER, Iowa — Clair F. Tschirgi, 76, of Elkader, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center, Elkader, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader, Iowa, with a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. before Mass at the church on Friday. Rev. John Haugen will be the Celebrant. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Elkader, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.