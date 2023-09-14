Jerald L. Anderson, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Robert A.L. Both, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patrick J. Coyle, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mark E. Engling, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Nancy L. Estling, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Michael Fessler, Dubuque — Wake service: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 15, Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Kathy J. Hayward, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Diana K. Hedrick, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Therese E. Klaas, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Community Evangelical Free Church, Platteville.
Carole Lyons, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Luanna J. Lytle, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Helen M. Martin, Shullsburg, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Richard W. Molony, Bernard, Iowa — Wake service: 3:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Garryowen.
Mary C. Neis, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Jeffrey L. Ogden, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood.
Patricia F. Pritchett, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Dale L. Runde, Kieler, Wis. — Wake service: 2:45 p.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the parish center; and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thomas M. Sievers, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Rose M. Spillane, East Dubuque, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.