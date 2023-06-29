PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Rodger L. Popple, 83, of Platteville, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 30, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Platteville.