Becky S. Stratton, 67, of Dubuque, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at her home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Becky was born January 27, 1955, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Bud and Betty Lou (Thoeni) Hunt. She married Don Stratton in 1987. He passed away on January 5, 2012.
She graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Becky worked as a press operator at Regency for 20 years. She then went on to work in the fast food industry as a manager for Burger King.
Becky enjoyed crafting and giggling, loved horses, dogs, camping and decorating. Becky enjoyed the simpleness of things being able too enjoy a great sunset with friends and family. She always enjoyed family get-together’s and her time with Don.
Survivors include two sons, Joseph (Sarah Blindert) Knabel and Jeremy Knabel, both of Dubuque; sister, Bonnie K. (Rick) Stratton of Dubuque; brother, Bob J. (Sandy) Hunt of St. Donatus; two grandchildren, Ben & Maddie Knabel; mother-in-law, Rose Stratton of Maquoketa and nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents and father-in-law, Bob Stratton.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.