William “Bill” Kreiman, 86, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, with family by his side.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, with remembrances and a prayer service shortly after 6:30 PM. The funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.

