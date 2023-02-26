William “Bill” Kreiman, 86, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, with family by his side.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, with remembrances and a prayer service shortly after 6:30 PM. The funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Bill was born to Earl and Ann (Swift) Kreiman on January 1, 1937, in Dubuque. As the first Dubuque baby of 1937, he was featured in a light-hearted article in the Telegraph Herald, with a follow-up “interview” upon turning one.
On November 4, 1978, he married Diane L. Oberfoell at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Bill attended Holy Ghost Elementary School and graduated from Loras Academy high school in 1955, followed by a year at Loras College. Early on, he worked at Caradco. He also worked at John Deere in the marketing department, writing equipment manuals. Later, he went on to work at Weber Paper, then had a bookkeeping job with Rowley Interstate Trucking Company for many years. After Rowley closed, he worked at/retired from Klauer Manufacturing.
Bill had a wide variety of interests and activities. He played piano and acoustic guitar, often with his father in family sing-alongs. He listened to comedy records such as Bob Newhart’s “Buttoned Down Mind,” and enjoyed “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.” He played ‘over-30’ basketball. He was a good ice skater, playing rec-league hockey well into his 40s, and he followed the Chicago Blackhawks, Bears, and Cubs. He had a lifelong love of fishing but reserved some time for golfing, pitching horseshoes, and playing cards. He was an amateur artist. He was always interested in the natural world around him, and watched birds and pesky squirrels at bird feeders, deer in the backyard, and eagles along the Mississippi. Bill told “dad jokes” before anyone called them that. He could come up with the perfect tortured play on words, and he relished hearing the groans of his audience.
Bill is survived by his daughters from his first marriage to Rosann Knoernschild: Kristi (Steve) Bennett of Ankeny, Iowa, Lisa Richard, Jill (Bruce) Flynn, and Danita (Bo) Abitz, all of Dubuque; his children from his second marriage to Diane Oberfoell: daughter, Emily (Kandis) Kreiman, of Dubuque; and son, Brett (Phyllis) Kreiman of Raleigh, North Carolina; 9 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Diane (Oberfoell) Kreiman; his parents; and his brother, David Kreiman.
