Bernard J. Averkamp, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Elk Grove Township.
Janice Bahls, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joseph C. Bertling, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Bernard Commercial Club.
Jean M. Black, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Deb Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake at 3:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Fred H. DeShaw, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Loretta T. Donahue, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Richard C. Dupont, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Elizabeth Eck, Oregon, Wis. — Service: Noon Sunday, Aug. 7, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, Iowa, followed by a reception in the church hall.
Leona Ginter, Kieler, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Marilyn J. Klein, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Virginia Lammer, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Constance Lessei, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Patrick I. Malone, Apple Canyon Lake, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary E. McPoland, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
John A. Meier, Jr., Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Gene B. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Saturday, Aug. 27, American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St.
Antonette Otting, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2,
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the church.
Curt A. Petesch, Hazel Green, Wis. — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Andrew H. Smythe, Monona, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5,
Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lois M. Sweeney, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Church of the Resurrection.
Marie C. Valentine, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
James A. Watters, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home.
Sally Wiegand, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
