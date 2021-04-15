Rex Eugene Hennenfent, 86, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Luther Manor in Dubuque. He was a man who loved his family and dedicated his life to his wife and children.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Rex will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Msgr. James Miller as the celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post No. 6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Rex was born August 9, 1934, in Monmouth, Ill., the son of Eugene Joseph and Marie Rhoades Hennenfent. He spent his childhood helping on the farm. He lost his father at age 13. He attended Picayune and South Henderson grade schools, and Monmouth High School. On April 21, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ellen Mary Thibaudeau in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They resided in Glenview, Ill., for six years where Rex and Ellen adopted a beautiful baby, Jane Ellen Hennenfent from the Cradle Society, until moving to Dubuque. The Cradle Society called Rex and Ellen again with a beautiful handsome baby boy, Thomas James Hennenfent, a brother for Jane.
He graduated from Iowa State University in 1956 and served two years as an officer in the U.S. Army artillery, serving a post-war tour in Korea. He also served in the U.S. Army reserves for several years. He was employed by Pioneer Central Division of Bendix Aviation in Davenport, Iowa, by Container Corporation of America in Research and Development and new product marketing in Chicago for six years, during which time he met his lovely wife, a TWA flight attendant while flying over Notre Dame. He worked for Packaging Corporation of America in Corporate Sales. He then was hired for a Sales Manager position for Dekalb Toy Co. before moving to Dubuque in 1970 as President of Henneco, Inc. for 15 years.
Rex continued to work for Henneco, Inc. the family businesses and care for Jane and Tom while Ellen traveled for W.C. Brown Publishing and Reed Elsivar.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ellen Mary Hennenfent, of Dubuque; two children, Jane Ellen Tyrrell, of Chicago, and Thomas James Hennenfent, of Dubuque; two brothers, Gilbert (Vickie) Hennenfent, of Monmouth, and Donald (Carmela) Hennenfent; one step-brother, George (Coleen) Owens Jr., of Dallas; two step-sisters, Cathy Oefker, of Colorado, and Cherrie Owens, of California.
Rex is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Joseph Hennenfent, and mother, Marie Hennenfent Owens; and stepfather, George Owens.
A special thank-you to the Hospice of Dubuque team and Diane Eddy for their loving care and support.
Memorials have been established for Hospice of Dubuque and Church of the Resurrection School Capital Campaign.
Condolences can be sent to the family.