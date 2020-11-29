We celebrate the life of Ruth Ann Durey. Ruth passed away on November 22, 2020, at the age of 79, at her home wrapped in the love of family, after having suffered a massive stroke on November 13. Ruth is now reunited with her husband, Donald (Sonny) Durey, who passed away in 2017, son, Edward Durey, who passed away in 2018, parents, Edward and Pearl Gerstkamp, son-in-law George Frommelt and so many other dear family members.
She is survived by her daughters, Chris McCarron, Cathy Ruden and Candy Frommelt. Ruth had many roles throughout her life, but none brought her greater pleasure than being called grandma and great grandma. Ruth had nine grandchildren, Jessica DuBord, Amber Blum, Corey Ruden, Tyler Ruden, Adam McCarron, Brittany Weber, Ashley Durey, Logan Frommelt, Tyler Frommelt and sixteen great grandchildren.
Although Ruth had only four children of her own, she became “mom” to so many more, including her granddaughter, Brittany, and many foster children who came into Ruth and Sonny’s home. Some stayed the night, some for a short time and some for years. She provided safety, security, compassion and love to all who passed through her home. Ruth taught her children that there is always enough love to share with others.
Ruth was a child advocate. As a parent of a child with disabilities, she was constantly advocating not only for her own son, Ed, but for all individuals with disabilities. She believed that every child with a disability has the right to access and be included in all activities and opportunities, just as a child without disabilities. Her advocacy led her to her work as a paraprofessional with Dubuque Community Schools. She worked with students with disabilities at Franklin, Helen Keller and Eisenhower Schools.
Another “mom” role for Ruth was her involvement within the community. She served on many PTA boards, volunteered for a variety of community events, and served as a Girl Scout leader and a Sunday school teacher. She loved to drop off batches of spinach dip to her special friends at Ed’s apartment.
One of her greatest roles was “dog mom.” Through the years, many dogs were loved and pampered by Ruth. Her present two dogs, Mindy and Huck, were her pride and joy. They will miss their snuggle buddy. Mindy, Huck and her grandpuppies, Ruby and Ellie, were by her side in her final moments, and we are sure that she will be watching over them.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service and burial was held on November 27, 2020, at Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery. According to Ruth’s wishes, the family suggests memorials be given to ARC, Goodwill or Cozy Corner. You may view the service on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
