NEW VIENNA, Iowa — John G. Hoefler, 85, of New Vienna passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral Mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Martin Obeng will officiate, and Rev. Carl Ries will concelebrate.
John was born on January 27, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of John and Lucille (Huegelmann) Hoefler. He married Marilyn Funke on November 24, 1962, in Worthington. Together they farmed near New Vienna where they raised seven children. He was a founding member of the Catholic Order of Foresters St. Joseph’s Court 1206. His hobbies included farming, Massey Ferguson tractors, farming, his grandchildren and farming.
Survivors include his children: Doug (Nancy) Hoefler, Craig (Karen) Hoefler, Keith (Brenda) Hoefler, John J. (Andy Ferguson) Hoefler, all of New Vienna, Dawn (Steve) Wilwert of Epworth, Todd (Traci) Hoefler of Mechanicsville; grandchildren: Matt (Kristi) Hoefler, Logan (Courtney) Hoefler, Quinton Hoefler, Becca Hoefler, Travis (Brittany) Hoefler, Megan (Tony) Kluesner, Dylan (Macy Caruth) Hoefler, Raegan (fiancé Cody Kramer) Hoefler, Reid Hoefler, Devyn Hoefler, Megan Ferguson, Austin Hoefler, Jenna Hoefler, Ethan Hoefler, Brandon Wilwert, Mitchel (Santana Garcia) Wilwert, Trevor Wilwert, Daphne Hoefler, Rhyan Hoefler, Hayden Hoefler; great grandchildren: Mia and Ryker Wilwert, Liam, Emma, Levi, Chase and Maren Hoefler and Kipton Wolfe; siblings: Clem (Joanie) Hoefler of New Vienna, Dave (Joyce) Hoefler of Dyersville, Germaine Schilling of Zwingle and Eileen (Jim) Simon of Farley; in-laws: Art Weber of Dyersville, Mary Ellen Hoefler of Lamont, Neil Gavin, Gary (Gloria) Gavin, Mark (Kate) Gavin, Greg (Peggy) Gavin, Gwen Kukla, Keneth Gavin and Phyllis (Michael) Mott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilyn in 2008, daughter, Pam Hoefler in 1987, grandson, Bryce Wilwert in 2014; siblings: Mary Ann (Al) Geers and Arnold Hoefler; in-laws: Lloyd Schilling, Joan Weber and Sherry Gavin.
