Genevieve Frances Nemmers, age 91, died Saturday June 11, 2022 at her home. Gen was born March 14, 1931 on the family farm in Fillmore, Iowa; the daughter of J. Louis and Ann (Knepper) Walsh. She graduated from the Visitation Academy and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Loras College, graduating in 1953. She was a proud member of the Mercy School of Nursing Class of 1952.
Gen married Dr. Julian G. Nemmers of Dubuque on April 25, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in Fillmore. They raised six children together, and were married for 33 years. She is survived by her children: Jacqueline Nemmers of Dubuque, Julian (Nancy) Nemmers of Longmont CO and their children Ryan and Justin, Dr. Carolyn Nemmers of Barrington IL, Catherine Nemmers of Dubuque, Ellen (Tim) Tuffy of Barrington and their children Genevieve and Evangeline, John (Natalie) Nemmers of Dubuque and their children Julian and Lauren. Gen is also survived by her sister Ruth Trausch of Dubuque and a brother Patrick (Carol) Walsh of Bernard, currently residing in Coralville Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter Mary Ann, her sister and brother-in-law Jean and Dale Bartels of Dyersville, a brother-in-law Thomas Trausch and a nephew Nicholas Bartels. According to her wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Hospice of Dubuque.
