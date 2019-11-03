Emil M. Althoff, 93, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Visitation for Emil will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Emil at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earlville, Iowa, with Rev. Jim Goerend presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earlville, Iowa.
He was born May 4, 1926, in Petersburg, Iowa, son of Frank and Rose (Morman) Althoff. He received his education from the SS. Peter and Paul and Carol Country Schools. On May 4, 1949, he was united in marriage to Elsie M. Kelchen at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sand Springs, Iowa.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Earlville, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elsie Althoff, of Earlville, IA; seven children, Ken (Mary) Althoff, of Strawberry Point, IA, Wayne Althoff ,of Dyersville, IA, Richard (Vicki) Althoff, of Strawberry Point, IA, Elaine White, of Dubuque, IA, Rose (Gary) Bryant, of Dickyville, WI, Sandy (Arnold) Bockenstedt ,of Delhi, IA and Bonnie (Pat) McAllister, of Dubuque, IA; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Zuecher, of Elkader, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Kim Althoff; four brothers, Ted (Leona) Althoff, Sylester (Alice) Althoff, Ambrose Althoff and James Althoff; one sister, Verna Mae (John) Henkels; one brother-in-law, Ben Zuecher.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. reifffuneralhomeinc.com