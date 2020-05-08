CASCADE, Iowa — Mary Jane A. Felton, 93, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center, in Cascade, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family visitation will be held for Mary Jane on Saturday. Private family burial will also be held at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. A celebration of life for Mary Jane will be held at a later date to be announced. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Mary Jane Felton Family, P.O. 430, Cascade, Iowa 52033.
She was born October 6, 1926, in Worthington, Iowa, daughter of Nicolas and Mary (Krogman) Lahr. She received her education in the rural Brooks Country School. On January 16, 1947, she was united in marriage to Joseph C. Felton at the Immaculate Conception Church, in Sand Springs, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2001.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, IA. Mary Jane was a past president of the Cascade Legion Auxiliary from 1993-1995.
She is survived by seven children, Patti Volk, of Cascade, IA, Don (Jenna Mae) Felton, of Hopkinton, IA, Dennis (Gladys) Felton, of Dyersville, IA, Sharon Spear (Ed Groth), of North Liberty, IA, Lester (Susan) Felton, of Monticello, IA, Jean (Vic) Thier, of Bernard, IA, and Jim (Sue) Felton, of Cascade, IA; 20 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild with another one arriving in November; one sister-in-law, Irene Dement, of Dubuque, IA; and one special nephew, Anthony Russ, of Manchester, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, LeRoy Felton; one grandson, David Felton; one great-grandson, Ian Felton; son-in-law, Larry Volk; siblings, Veronica (Henry) Russ, Margaret (Tom) Oehler, Loretta Lahr, Rose (Wallace) Neal, Joe (Isabelle) Lahr, Al (Germaine) Lahr, Nick (Mary Jane) Lahr, John Lahr, Theresa (Gerald) Goedken, Alvin Lahr and Clarence (Adele) Lahr; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary (Willie) Duffy, Hilda (Bill) Macomber, Geraldine (Orville) Offerman, Jack (Mary) Felton, Nick (Irene) Felton, Ed (Mary) Felton, Margaret (Al) Demmer and Harold Dement.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.