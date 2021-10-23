Donald W. Ready Telegraph Herald Oct 23, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FENNIMORE, Wis. — Donald W. Ready, 78, of Fennimore, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Fennimore United Methodist Church, where funeral services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fennimore-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Iowa Supreme Court reverses sexual abuse conviction of former Farley man, grants new trial Prep football: Cedar Rapids Kennedy holds off Hempstead upset bid Police: Dubuque man recorded himself choking, biting, throwing baby across room Prep football roundup: Cedar Falls holds back Senior, 37-21 Friday's prep football scorelist