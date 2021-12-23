Diane L. Berlage, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Becky Daniels, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Betty J. Geissbuhler-Hughes, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Charles Jamison, Lancaster, Wis. — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, Burns Cemetery, Beetown Township, Wis.
Randall H. Judge, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Catherine E. Klaas, Fennimore, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore.
Barbara J. O’Leary, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Evangelical Free Church, Gratiot, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ronald A. Ore, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Kenneth C. Roschi, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Janice Sieverding, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: Noon today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Jean A. Steger, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Paul H. Tegeler, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Gary D. Woolf, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.