DURANGO — Irma Ann Schrobilgen, 90, of Durango, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Grand Meadows Butler House.
Visitation will follow a 2:30 p.m. prayer service from 3 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Irma will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville, with Father Noah Diehm as the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville.
Irma was born August 26, 1929, in North Buena Vista, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph Mathias and Leona Klein Leick. On October 9, 1951, she married Melvin Joseph Schrobilgen at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista. He died February 23, 2001. They had farmed and lived their entire lives on the family-owned farm at Five Points Road.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville and the Altar and Rosary Society and church circles. She enjoyed polka music, sewing and mending, gardening, canning and cooking. You never left her house hungry.
Survivors include one daughter, Karen (Gary) Janechek, of Cedar Rapids; five sons, Joseph (Anne) Schrobilgen, of Bellevue, Randy (Cindy) Schrobilgen, of Dubuque, Kevin Schrobilgen, of Monticello, David (Jenny) Schrobilgen, of Dubuque, and Neil Schrobilgen, of Durango; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Merlin (Ruth) Leick, of Luxemburg, and Arnold Leick, of Des Moines; one sister, Florence (Clarence) Kennicker, of Holy Cross; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Dorothy Ellerbach, Lucille Stoffel, Marina Hess, and Rosemary Tharp; one brother, Leonard; and siblings Alvin and Carol at birth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Joseph Catholic Church and Hospice of Dubuque.
The Schrobilgen family thanks the doctors, nurses, and staff at Finley Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque, and Grand Meadows Butler House for caring for Irma.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Irma’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.