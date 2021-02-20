Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Eugene F. Baxter, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Joseph M. Blasen Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Peggy S. Demkier, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Louis G. Droessler, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Services: Noon today at the church.
Philip J. Hamilton, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel, Dubuque.
Jacqueline S. Lang, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa.
Thomas J. Toner, Iowa City — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City.