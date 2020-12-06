Rev. Andrew Gerhard Oppedahl, Jr. of 2700 Matthew John Dr. #313, Dubuque, IA, 52002, died early Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020, in Rochester, MN, after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
Andrew was the third child of Andrew Sr. and Stella (Byro) Oppedahl, born on the family farm on October 14, 1930, in Humboldt County, IA, near Goldfield. Growing up, he worked on the farm with his sisters Marguerite and Averil and brother Sumner, and attended a one-room schoolhouse. He graduated as valedictorian from Renwick High School in 1948.
He briefly attended St. Olaf college in Northfield, MN, but left to help on the farm when his father was injured and his mother became ill. After the Korean war started, he was drafted into the Army, where he served in the Signal Corps at the Pentagon and at SHAPE headquarters in Paris. Upon completing his service in 1954 he returned to Iowa and finished his college degree at Drake University in Des Moines, graduating in 1957.
During this time, he discerned a call to the ministry, and subsequently enrolled at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN. After his first two years, he spent his third year interning in eastern Montana in Broadus. During his senior year back at St. Paul, Andy went to a dinner party with his classmate Don Fisher and the “Schardt sisters” from Cedar Falls, IA. Afterward, Don chose Lucia (“the one with the glasses”) to visit again, so Andy asked Carolyn out. In a few short months, both couples were engaged. Andy graduated in June 1961, and received his first call to Saco-Hinsdale-Immanuel Lutheran Parish back in eastern Montana. He was ordained at his home church, Lake Lutheran near Goldfield. A year and many love-letters later, in June of 1962, Andy and Carolyn were married by Carolyn’s father Rev. Adolph Schardt in Cedar Falls, IA.
After a honeymoon at the World’s Fair in Seattle, the couple began their life together in Saco. The couple’s first child Mark was born during Andy’s Montana ministry, and in 1964 he took a call to Trinity Lutheran in Hawkeye, IA. During his five years there, the family grew to include Nathan and Paul. Andy’s next call was to Immanuel Lutheran in Rock Rapids, IA, which lasted eight years. The boys attended grade school there and in 1970 they were joined by their sister Beth. In 1978, Andy began his ministry at St. John’s Lutheran in Dubuque, IA and served there for 18 years until his retirement in 1996.
While faithfully attending to his congregation, he also was active in many community ministries such as the Center for Public Ministry, the Dubuque County Jail ministry, president of the Dubuque Area Congregations United, various social justice initiatives, and serving on many boards. He was central to the launch of the Open Closet, a free clothing program housed at St. John’s that today serves thousands of Dubuque residents, especially in the downtown area. Along with a homeless shelter for men, the Open Closet is part of Almost Home at St. John’s.
During retirement, Andy continued his community involvement, and also served eight years as visitation pastor for St. John Evangelical Lutheran in Charles City, IA, commuting 140 miles each way weekly. In recent years, Andy maintained his professional engagement and curiosity through reading, seminars, and conferences, even attending a weekly text study via Zoom with pastor colleagues up until the day before he died.
Andy was relentlessly curious about people, memorizing the name and life story of virtually everyone he met. Carolyn will miss him answering her question, “What was their name again?” Through the years, he attended many concerts and sport tournaments to watch his children and grandchildren. Along with Carolyn, he traveled the world, from family vacations throughout the U.S. every summer, to world-wide choir tours with the Dubuque Chorale, cruises in Europe and the Caribbean, and a mission trip to Malawi in Africa. He read constantly, and made sure his family had subscriptions to publications he felt were important.
Andy is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Mark (Kristofer), Nathan (Jeneann), Paul, and Beth; grandchildren, Laila, Jonah, and Madeline; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
A private funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran, 1276 White St., Dubuque, on Saturday December 12, at 2 p.m. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page (search for @stjohnselca or visit https://facebook.com/stjohnselca). There will be a public visitation at St. John’s Friday December 11 from 4 to 6 pm. Per state proclamation, masks will be required and social distancing enforced. There will be no interment. Memorials may be designated to St. John’s.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories, tributes, photos, and videos on the Memory Wall at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home website, https://www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com/memorials/andrew-oppedahl/4444460/index.php.