PEOSTA, Iowa — Donald D. “Don” Roepsch, age 78, of Peosta, passed away suddenly at 6:27 a.m., on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home with his son by his side. To celebrate Don’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Church, 235 Peosta Street in Peosta. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Church. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Don was born on June 29, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of George N. and Frances (Lewis) Roepsch.
Don graduated from Senior High School in 1962. He started working for Flexsteel in 1963, and worked there for 43 years until his 1st retirement. Don was a proud member of the Upholsterers International Union. In 1964, he married Theresa Maiers and lived on Kelly Lane for 32 years. He belonged to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church until moving to Burds Green Acres in Peosta, where he joined St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. In 2006, Don went to work for Target until he retired again after 11 years. He thoroughly enjoyed working at Flexsteel and Target, where he worked with many good and hard working people. Don would like to thank both companies for employing him. He often said “they are great employers”. Don was blessed with 3 unbelievable children and 9 wonderful grandchildren. Over the years when he had time off he enjoyed summer fishing and ice fishing, playing pinochle and poker with family and friends, gardening, metal detecting, gambling, vacationing and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Don’s memory include his children, David (Jodi Jordan) Roepsch, Urbandale, IA, Lynn (Paul) King, Paducah, KY and Jeffry (Tiffany) Roepsch, Middleton, WI; 9 grandchildren, Grant Roepsch, Adam Roepsch, Will Roepsch, Joshua King, Nathan King, Matthew King, Grace Roepsch, Hailey Roepsch and Lydia Roepsch; his siblings, George “Butch” (Dorothy) Roepsch, Carol Leick, Louie (Ann) Roepsch and Ed (Kris) Roepsch; and his in-laws, Bill Richard, Rosie (Jim) Neuses, Velma O’Connell and Ted (Carol) Maiers.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa Roepsch; a sister, Mary Richard; and a brother-in-law, John O’Connell.
Don and his family would like to thank all the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Grand River Medical Group, especially Dr. John Whalen, Dr. Braden Powers, Nurse Kate and Dr. Kirkendall, Dr. Ramabadran “Dr. Ram”, as well as Medical Associates, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Mayo Clinic and No Place Like Home for helping him get through some tough times. Also a special thanks to Sr. Benjamin of the Sisters of the Presentation, and his neighbor, Diane MacInerney, for all of their kindness, help and support.
In lieu of flowers the family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Don’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Don Roepsch Family, and may be directed to either St. John’s Catholic Church in Peosta, or to the Middleton Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.